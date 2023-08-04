The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $369,131,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $124,282,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Southern by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,616,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,876,000 after purchasing an additional 823,439 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,064,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,664,000 after purchasing an additional 743,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,477.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,008.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,477.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,678 shares of company stock valued at $16,334,121 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Down 3.3 %

Southern Announces Dividend

NYSE SO opened at $68.62 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.72. The stock has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SO. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.36.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

