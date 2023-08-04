American Tower (NYSE:AMT) PT Lowered to $230.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $233.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMT. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $241.29.

NYSE AMT opened at $185.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.57 billion, a PE ratio of 89.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. American Tower has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.13 and a 200-day moving average of $199.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 303.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in American Tower by 629.4% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 75.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

