Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 6,598 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 472,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 20,662 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCO opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.59. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.0507 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

