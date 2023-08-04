Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,876 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $93.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.42. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $95.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 114.94%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

