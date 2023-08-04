The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) EVP Tanweer Sheikh Ansari Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) EVP Tanweer Sheikh Ansari sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $13,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,141.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $313.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.72. The First of Long Island Co. has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $20.13.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 52.83%.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 2,165.3% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.
The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.
