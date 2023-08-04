StockNews.com Lowers Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $2.00 to $1.80 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ASM opened at $0.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71. The stock has a market cap of $82.07 million, a P/E ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.75. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $1.01.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 4.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASM. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45,454 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 596,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 186,433 shares during the period. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

