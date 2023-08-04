Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) Shares Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.44% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PHDG opened at $33.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.56 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.36. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $36.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average of $32.97.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.