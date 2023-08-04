Capital Analysts LLC Reduces Stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

KJAN stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average is $31.25.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

