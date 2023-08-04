Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,840 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,063,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 107,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,374,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 38,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

IWO stock opened at $247.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $201.72 and a twelve month high of $255.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.71.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

