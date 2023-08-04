Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,577 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,326 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATVI. UBS Group cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.37.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $91.68 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $93.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.44.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

