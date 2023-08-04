Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 10,840 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,840 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,466,680,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $247.43 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $201.72 and a 1-year high of $255.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

