Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 0.6% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

HAS stock opened at $65.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $84.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 75.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.75.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.08). Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hasbro from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

