Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $222.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $167.93 and a 12 month high of $222.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.77 and its 200-day moving average is $202.39.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $500,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,157.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $500,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,237. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AJG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.08.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

