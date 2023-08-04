Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stake Lifted by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $602,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Graco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Graco by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 664,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 4,830 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $379,348.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,780.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Graco news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 6,463 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $507,474.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $379,348.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,780.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,747 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GGG

Graco Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:GGG opened at $78.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.37 and a 200-day moving average of $75.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.17 and a twelve month high of $87.94.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $559.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.14 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.97%.

About Graco

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.