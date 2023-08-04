Commerce Bank Acquires 1,105 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Gartner by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,197,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Gartner by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gartner by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Gartner by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 22,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Down 0.0 %

IT stock opened at $340.68 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.58 and a twelve month high of $377.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $350.17 and a 200 day moving average of $332.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 447.36% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total value of $316,463.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,381,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 420 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.80, for a total value of $148,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total value of $316,463.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,381,196.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,788 shares of company stock valued at $7,418,652. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

