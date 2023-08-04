Commerce Bank Has $4.20 Million Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,215 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in PPG Industries by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Down 1.1 %

PPG Industries stock opened at $140.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.40 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.67 and a 200-day moving average of $136.84.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.47.

Get Our Latest Report on PPG

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.