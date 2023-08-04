Commerce Bank Sells 4,215 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,215 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 90.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PPG opened at $140.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.40 and a 1 year high of $152.89.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 44.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPG. Barclays upped their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,467,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at $28,467,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Further Reading

