Commerce Bank Lowers Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 2.0 %

ZBH stock opened at $125.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.55. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 39.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZBH. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.50.

Get Our Latest Report on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.