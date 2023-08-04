Summit Global Investments Buys 321 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,425,416,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,055,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,103,488,000 after buying an additional 155,280 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CVS Health by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,615,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $989,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,358 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.89.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $74.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.90. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The company has a market capitalization of $95.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.14%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

