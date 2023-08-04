Commerce Bank Grows Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1,321.9% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 72,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $806,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $64.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.05. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The stock has a market cap of $71.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Edward Jones lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

