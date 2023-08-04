Commerce Bank Sells 5,957 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,957 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 270.4% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 150,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,698,000 after purchasing an additional 109,643 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 54.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 26,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,733,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lamb Weston news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $652,310.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LW. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LW

Lamb Weston Price Performance

NYSE:LW opened at $102.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.91 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.52.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 84.65% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.