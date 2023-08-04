Commerce Bank Increases Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.6% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AJG opened at $222.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.39. The stock has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $167.93 and a 12 month high of $222.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $413,157.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $561,632.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,157.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $500,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,237 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.08.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

