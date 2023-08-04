Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,957 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Lamb Weston by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 270.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 150,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,698,000 after buying an additional 109,643 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.2% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 26,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.40.

Shares of LW stock opened at $102.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.91 and a 1-year high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 84.65%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.18%.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,733,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $652,310.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares in the company, valued at $108,597.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,733,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

