Commerce Bank Acquires 102 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMP. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.11.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of AMP opened at $352.66 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.35 and a 52-week high of $358.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $330.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.98. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.