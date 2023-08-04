Commerce Bank Boosts Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Commerce Bank grew its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,277 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 2.0 %

LULU opened at $384.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $371.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.16. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.50 and a 12-month high of $394.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lululemon Athletica

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.