Commerce Bank Raises Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,277 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 937 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $384.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $277.50 and a one year high of $394.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.16.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.40.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

