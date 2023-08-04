Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 47 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.9% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 25.4% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 76.4% in the first quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 95,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,997,000 after acquiring an additional 41,450 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 10.6% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,920,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 11.7% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPGI opened at $383.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.31. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $428.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.94.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.79, for a total transaction of $78,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,363.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,778 shares of company stock worth $7,916,102 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

