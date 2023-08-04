Summit Global Investments Acquires New Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 163.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 67.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of MDU Resources Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.76. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $22.55.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

