Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana Sells 25,212 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) COO Anshul Sadana sold 25,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total value of $4,540,933.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,831.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 17th, Anshul Sadana sold 13,504 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $2,296,355.20.

On Thursday, June 15th, Anshul Sadana sold 20,400 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total transaction of $3,272,364.00.

On Thursday, May 25th, Anshul Sadana sold 18,817 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $2,882,952.57.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE ANET opened at $177.76 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.20 and a 52-week high of $190.65. The firm has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 32.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

