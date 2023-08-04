Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $4.10 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 785.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,755 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,089 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $445.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 231.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $480.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $426.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.18.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays raised their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $408.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, HSBC raised NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

