Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 162 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,712 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after buying an additional 5,043,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,679,427,000 after buying an additional 692,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $445.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.85, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $426.17 and a 200 day moving average of $311.18. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $480.88.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.00.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

