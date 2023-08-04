Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases Shares of 10,134 New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 71.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NYCB opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $14.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NYCB shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

