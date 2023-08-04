Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 5,058 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,829,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.1% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $200,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $5,226,390,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,464,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 211.8% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,678,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $107.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $428.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.99 and its 200 day moving average is $109.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

