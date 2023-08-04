Little House Capital LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Little House Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $5,226,390,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $209,464,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 211.8% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,678,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $107.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $428.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.