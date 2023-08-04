Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Buys 856 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the first quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 20,508 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 52.7% in the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 12,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $107.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $428.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

