CX Institutional Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $107.12 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.99 and a 200 day moving average of $109.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

