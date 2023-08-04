Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 22.2% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.75.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC stock opened at $442.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $450.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $429.10 and a 1 year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.78%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

