Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional cut its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 92.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,431 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 110,324 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,946,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,206,962,000 after purchasing an additional 626,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,533,638 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $628,278,000 after buying an additional 753,458 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 14,245,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $541,344,000 after buying an additional 950,270 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 13,496,129 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $611,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,405,212 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $509,398,000 after acquiring an additional 322,894 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.97. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 2.03.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

