Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 5,989 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,989 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Mattel worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 2,325.8% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $20.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. Mattel had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Mattel from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.11.

In other Mattel news, EVP Jonathan Anschell sold 29,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $618,510.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,663.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mattel news, EVP Jonathan Anschell sold 29,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $618,510.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,499 shares in the company, valued at $329,663.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Totzke sold 47,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $998,577.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,580.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,770 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,775 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

