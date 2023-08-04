HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.36.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $270.64 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.32 and a 12-month high of $304.86. The company has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $284.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.53.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Stories

