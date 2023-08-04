Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,644 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.17% of VeriSign worth $38,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRSN. Robert W. Baird cut shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.77, for a total transaction of $134,324.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,347,823.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.77, for a total transaction of $134,324.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,347,823.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $441,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 611,810 shares in the company, valued at $135,179,419.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,610 shares of company stock worth $11,299,792. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $208.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.97. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.24 and a 52 week high of $229.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.09.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.00 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.15%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

