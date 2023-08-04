Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Issued By Raymond James

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

SILV stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average is $6.24. The company has a market cap of $652.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 12.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,065,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,846,000 after buying an additional 1,850,115 shares during the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC increased its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 561,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 51,175 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the first quarter valued at about $4,187,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,893,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,328,000 after buying an additional 518,500 shares in the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

