Atb Cap Markets Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a report released on Tuesday, August 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Atb Cap Markets has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

GEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$28.50 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Scotiabank set a C$24.00 price target on Gibson Energy and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.64.

GEI stock opened at C$20.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$20.10 and a twelve month high of C$26.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.18.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.17. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of C$2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.85 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.64%.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

