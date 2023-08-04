Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.6 %

MNST stock opened at $57.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.19. The stock has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $60.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,270 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,972 in the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

