Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CFO Jason Warnick Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $63,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,194.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jason Warnick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 11th, Jason Warnick sold 40,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $13.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 49.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,683,128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,731,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910,391 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,592,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875,376 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,089,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 266.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,574,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HOOD shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.41.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

