JMP Securities Increases Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $114.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WIX. B. Riley initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upgraded Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. 58.com reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.07.

WIX stock opened at $99.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.34. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $59.79 and a 1-year high of $101.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.55 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

