Stifel Firstegy Weighs in on Trican Well Service Ltd.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Trican Well Service in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Trican Well Service’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$297.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$280.43 million. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 11.85%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Trican Well Service Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TCW opened at C$4.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$981.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.07. Trican Well Service has a one year low of C$2.66 and a one year high of C$4.59.

Trican Well Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

