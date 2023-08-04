Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.72 EPS

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Wix.com updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Wix.com Trading Up 12.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $99.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.34. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $59.79 and a 1-year high of $101.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wix.com

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wix.com by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,800,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $379,254,000 after purchasing an additional 106,217 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,826,000 after acquiring an additional 522,264 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 846,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,432,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 22,397.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,124,000 after purchasing an additional 687,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Wix.com by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 641,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,296,000 after buying an additional 70,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upgraded Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. 58.com reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Wix.com from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Wix.com

Wix.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.