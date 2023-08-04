Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.72 EPS

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Wix.com updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Wix.com Trading Up 12.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $99.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.34. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $59.79 and a 1-year high of $101.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 1.26.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wix.com
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wix.com by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,800,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $379,254,000 after purchasing an additional 106,217 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,826,000 after acquiring an additional 522,264 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 846,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,432,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 22,397.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,124,000 after purchasing an additional 687,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Wix.com by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 641,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,296,000 after buying an additional 70,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Wix.com Company Profile
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.
