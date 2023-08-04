William Blair Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.41. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $382.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $13.06 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at $13.74 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VRTX. Maxim Group increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.76.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRTX opened at $347.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $345.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.73. The firm has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $272.10 and a 52-week high of $367.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,027 shares of company stock valued at $11,307,313 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

