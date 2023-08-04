Brokers Issue Forecasts for Truist Financial Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Research analyst N. Kataruka now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Truist Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TFC

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $32.27 on Friday. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFC. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $795,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 49.4% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 114,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 39,440 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.15%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.